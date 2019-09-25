Sibley excited about maiden Test call-up

LONDON: Dominic Sibley, who has been named in England’s 15-member squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, reflects on his fruitful home season.

Sibley was one of the four England players to earn a maiden Test call-ups alongside fellow opening batsman Zak Crawley and bowling all-rounders Saqib Mahmood and Matt Parkinson.

The right-hander has been in a scintillating form of late, leading the run-scoring charts at the County Championship with 1,324 runs at an average of 69.68 thus far.

Sibley, who carried his bat with an unbeaten 215 and followed it up with a match-winning 109 in the fourth innings against Nottinghamshire last week is pleased with his current form. “It’s been a good year for myself and to get that call is really pleasing,” the Warwickshire cricketer told Sky Sports. “I am buzzing to be involved.”

The 24-year-old further talked about the slight adjustments he made to his stance from the last season and added that batting for long periods is his specialty.

“Last year I was standing really narrow for a tall lad and was a bit side on, now I have opened up and got a bit wider on my feet,” he said.

“Also mentally — moving away and growing up as a person as well has made a big difference so a combination of the two. Batting for long periods of time is what I have done well this year but, to be fair, it’s something I have done since a young age and hopefully I can continue to do it.” Sibley had scored a double hundred for Surrey in only his third first-class match at the age of 18 in September 2013. Four years later, he joined Warwickshire as apart of a contentious swap with batting all-rounder Rikki Clarke.

The youngster said that watching the first Ashes Test live at his home ground last month, aroused eagerness for the bigger stage.

“I came (to Edgbaston) on day five [of the first Ashes Test],” he said. “To feel the atmosphere and see the way cricket got so big over the summer during the World Cup and Ashes, makes you even more hungry to be part of it.”