Sri Lankan players have no security concerns in Pakistan

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s depleted national cricket squad left for Pakistan on Tuesday expressing confidence in security promises by the hosts.

The Sri Lanka team were attacked in Lahore in 2009. Since then most international teams have refused to tour the South Asian country, leaving Pakistan to play nearly all their “home” games in the United Arab Emirates.

Ten senior players citing security concerns have opted out of the tour comprising three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 matches beginning on Friday.

But the captain of the Twenty20 squad, Dasun Shanaka, said Tuesday he had no misgivings about returning to Pakistan after they played a Twenty20 international in Lahore in October 2017, their first since the 2009 attack.

“I have been there before,” Shanaka told reporters just before the team left Colombo where they were blessed by saffron-robed Buddhist monks.

“I am satisfied with the security arranged for us and I am happy to lead my team to Pakistan. We hope to give a good fight to our very strong hosts.”

ODI skipper Lahiru Thirimanne said he also had no concerns and they had been given assurances of a very high degree of protection in Pakistan, usually reserved for visits by heads of state.

Sri Lanka’s cricket board received the all-clear from the defence ministry last week to go ahead with the tour after establishing that there was no threat.

The 2009 attack left six players injured when gunmen attacked their bus. Six Pakistan policemen and two civilians were killed.

PCB press release adds from Karachi: Pakistan cricketers urged the local fans to turn up in big numbers for the upcoming ODIs against Sri Lanka to support the two sides and cricket, as well as to celebrate the resumption of bilateral 50-over cricket in Karachi.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed led the call when he said: “Leading Pakistan team in a bilateral ODI series in front of my home crowd will be one of the highlights of my career. I can’t wait for Friday, which will mark the memorable occasion, and I hope when I walk out, I have a full-house behind me, not only cheering me but both the sides.

“Fans are the lifeline for any sport as they are the driving force for any team or player. They give extra energy to the teams and help them produce their very best.

“History will be made on Friday when Karachi will host the first bilateral ODI series since January 2009. I request all local fans to be part of history so that they can tell the next generation that they were at the National Stadium when an international series was played.”

Babar Azam said: “I can’t thank enough for the love and respect I have received from all my fans in the early days of my career. Friday will be one of my biggest days when I will take the field as Pakistan vice-captain. I will want the entire country as well as the National Stadium crowd to make this a day to remember for me.

“As a youngster, I have seen on television packed-to-capacity National Stadium for ODIs and the two matches that immediately come to my mind are the 2004 and 2008 ODIs against India. In 2004, Pakistan lost by five runs despite Inzamam’s brilliant century but four years later, Younis Khan’s belligerent 123 not out steered us to eight wickets victory.

“As a middle-order batsman, I am hoping there will be a similar crowd number when we will play Sri Lanka. The game is all about the fans and they need to come out to support cricket and the teams.”

Shadab Khan said: “I saw the enthusiasm and passion of the Karachi crowd at the Pakistan Super League 2019. I think the success of this tournament was largely due to the backing of the Karachi crowd, which got behind the matches and made it an event to remember. “I look forward to a similar response from the Karachi crowds, to come and support us. As professional athletes, we need our fans to be behind us to motivate and inspire us.”

Pakistan coach Misbahul Haq: “Friday’s match will be an emotional one for me as I played at the National Stadium when it last staged an ODI, also against Sri Lanka. Ten years later, I will start my time as head coach of the national team, so the time has moved really fast.

“But one thing that stands firm is the history of Karachi crowds, which have always turned up in big numbers to support cricket. They have weathered all conditions and contributed in the success of international matches hosted at the National Stadium.

“As the national team commences its 2019-20 international season in Karachi, I hope the crowds will once again be there to encourage us and help us do better. No player or team can succeed without the support of its fans, and we look forward to them being behind us when we start a new era in Pakistan cricket.”

Wahab Riaz said: “I think Karachi crowds are in a privileged position to personally show their gratitude to the Sri Lankan team and celebrate the resumption of bilateral ODI cricket, which is a stepping stone for bilateral Test cricket. “I urge them to be part of the celebrations and come in big numbers to show the world the real image of Pakistan and its people.