16 dead in Yemen air strikes

DUBAI: Seven children were among 16 people killed Tuesday in twin air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition fighting rebels in southern Yemen, an official and a doctor said.
"Sixteen people, including women and children, were killed and nine others injured" in a coalition air raid targeting a residence in Daleh province, the local official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
A doctor at Al Thawra hospital in Ibb province where the bodies were taken said seven children and four women were among the dead. The Iran-backed Huthi rebels condemned the coalition for its "continued aggression" against the Yemeni people, according to their Al-Masirah television.
