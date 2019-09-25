close
Wed Sep 25, 2019
AFP
September 25, 2019

16 dead in Yemen air strikes

World

AFP
September 25, 2019

DUBAI: Seven children were among 16 people killed Tuesday in twin air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition fighting rebels in southern Yemen, an official and a doctor said.

"Sixteen people, including women and children, were killed and nine others injured" in a coalition air raid targeting a residence in Daleh province, the local official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

A doctor at Al Thawra hospital in Ibb province where the bodies were taken said seven children and four women were among the dead. The Iran-backed Huthi rebels condemned the coalition for its "continued aggression" against the Yemeni people, according to their Al-Masirah television.

