Sindh PA demands security for minorities

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Tuesday unanimously called upon the provincial government to take concrete steps to ensure safety and security of members of the religious minorities and their worship places in the province.

The house unanimously made this demand at a private resolution of opposition Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Nand Kumar Goklani on the private members’ day. The resolution was tabled against the backdrop of attack on a Hindu temple in Ghotki following a reported incident of blasphemy attributed to a school teacher. In the aftermath Ghotki witnessed violence also against the Hindu community.

Meanwhile, the house through majority vote didn’t allow introduction of a private bill authored by an Opposition lawmaker meant to allow display of special registration number plates on the motor vehicles of the members of the assembly showing their status as being the “MPAs”. The proposed bill namely “Bill no 2 of 2018-The Sindh Provincial Assembly (Members) Privileges (Amendment) Bill-2018” was moved by Opposition lawmaker of GDA Arif Mustafa Jatoi. Jatoi claimed that such special registration number plates were allowed to the members of other provincial assemblies, National Assembly, and Senate.