Wed Sep 25, 2019
September 25, 2019

Saudi cabinet asks world to put a limit on Iran ‘aggressive behaviour’

National

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s cabinet on Tuesday renewed the kingdom’s call for the international community “to put a limit” to what it described as Iran’s aggressive behaviour and “sabotage acts”, the state Saudi Press Agency reported. According to a British wire service, the world’s top oil exporter has said preliminary indications show Iran was to blame for the Sept 14 attacks on Saudi oil facilities, rejecting a claim of responsibility by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group. Tehran denies involvement. SPA quoted King Salman as saying at the cabinet meeting that the attack represented a “dangerous escalation”.

