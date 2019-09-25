Saudi cabinet asks world to put a limit on Iran ‘aggressive behaviour’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s cabinet on Tuesday renewed the kingdom’s call for the international community “to put a limit” to what it described as Iran’s aggressive behaviour and “sabotage acts”, the state Saudi Press Agency reported. According to a British wire service, the world’s top oil exporter has said preliminary indications show Iran was to blame for the Sept 14 attacks on Saudi oil facilities, rejecting a claim of responsibility by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group. Tehran denies involvement. SPA quoted King Salman as saying at the cabinet meeting that the attack represented a “dangerous escalation”.
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s cabinet on Tuesday renewed the kingdom’s call for the international community “to put a limit” to what it described as Iran’s aggressive behaviour and “sabotage acts”, the state Saudi Press Agency reported. According to a British wire service, the world’s top oil exporter has said preliminary indications show Iran was to blame for the Sept 14 attacks on Saudi oil facilities, rejecting a claim of responsibility by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group. Tehran denies involvement. SPA quoted King Salman as saying at the cabinet meeting that the attack represented a “dangerous escalation”.