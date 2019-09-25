Pakistan, S Arabia enjoying best relations: Saudi envoy

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Ambassador for Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki has maintained that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are enjoying best of the mutual ties for the collective good of their people and the region.

The fraternal relations of the two brotherly counties are bound to go stronger further as the people and leadership of the two sides is keen to enhance the relations to new heights. The ambassador was addressing the mammoth reception hosted by him to commemorate 89th National Day of Saudi Arabia arranged in a local hotel Tuesday evening where Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani was the chief guest, while leader of the Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Maulana Fazlur Rehman was focus of attention of the guests who attends diplomatic receptions very rare.

Ambassador Nawaf Al-Maliki said that the historic ties of Pakistan with Saudi Kingdom have been working well for the wellbeing of the people of the two countries. The two countries have always helped each other in hours of trial without any consideration.

The guests especially the diplomats were frightened from the earthquake that shook the whole area in the late afternoon on Tuesday. They were discussing the impact and intensity of the quake. Some guests were of the view that since the epicenter of the earthquake so close to the federal capital, the quake jolts would become regular phenomenon in the region. Maulana Fazlur Rehman who is leaving for Karachi today (Wednesday) for three days while talking to a group of newsmen said that he has no plan to defer his Azadi March as the people are anxiously waiting for it so that they could throw the puppet government away in the dustbin. He revealed that workers of every political party are prepared to take part in the march irrespective of the decision of their leadership. He said some people within the ruling party have also shown their willingness to take part in ‘Azadi March.’

Fazlur Rehman was confident of success of his planned agitation and said that only a miracle can save this government from disgraced ouster. “The selectors are also repenting about their selection,” Fazlur Rehman added.

Chairman Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq, Secretary General PML-N and former federal minister Professor Ahsan Iqbal, Mayor Islamabad Ansar Aziz Sheikh, Member National Assembly (MNA) Zahid Akram Durrani, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, Federal Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, SAPM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Jamaat-e-Islami leaders Liaquat Baloch, Maulana Abdul Rashid Turabi, religious scholar Maulana Hanif Jallundhary, former interior minister Dr Waseem, Senator Talha Mahmood, Aziz Bulani, former chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) retired General Ehsanul Haq were among the distinguished guests of the evening.

The guests also discussed the developments in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) where the lockdown of more than nine million people has surpassed the 50 consecutive day. Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani in his address did refer to Kashmir issue but no other significant stalwarts mentioned the issue. The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) 74th summit session was also under discussion. Some guests were disturbed about the speech that was made by Indian Prime Minister Modi in Houston and the hospitality that has been extended to him by the US President Donald Trump. They were regretting that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran was not given the protocol that was accorded to his Indian counterpart in the United States.