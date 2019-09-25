Khursheed’s wives obtain pre-arrest bail in NAB case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday granted protective pre-arrest bail to two wives and front men of former opposition leader Syed Khurheed Ahmed Shah in National Accountability Bureau’s inquiry pertaining to assets beyond income.

Bibi Talat, Bibi Gul Naz, Pahlaj Mal and Aijaz Ali Baloch approached the Sindh High Court for obtaining pre-arrest protective bail in NAB inquiry against former opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah, who is under NAB custody.

NAB alleged that Aijaz Ali Baloch is the front man of Khursheed Shah who owns a hotel at Shikarpur worth Rs.250 million. Besides, NAB alleged that the PPP leader got his moveable and immovable properties including amenity land into residential bungalow and petrol pumps transferred in name of front man and other family members.

The petitioners counsel submitted that NAB had written to government officials to ascertain details of the properties owned by Khursheed Shah and his family members. He submitted that despite the fact that Khursheed Shah’s wives did not hold any public office they were being dragged into the NAB inquiry and it was apprehended that NAB will arrest them.

The defence consuel sought protective pre-arrest bail of the petitioners. The SHC’s division bench headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh after preliminary hearing of the petition issued notices to NAB and others and called their comments. The court also granted protective pre-arrest bail and directed petitioners to cooperate with the NAB inquiry.

Meanwhile, Sindh High Court has restrained NAB to not arrest the former MNA and advisor to CM Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani in NAB investigation about alleged corruption in Jacobabad highway and Education Works department.

Aijaz Jakhrani submitted that he was being politically victimized by the NAB and apprehended his arrest during NAB investigation into corruption in Jacobabad highway and the works and education works department. He submitted that he is willing to cooperate with the NAB and requested the court to restrain the NAB from arresting him.

The court issued notice to the NAB and called its comments on October 2. The court in meantime restrained the NAB from arresting the petitioner till the next date of hearing.

The court also granted protective bail to Pakistan Muslim League (F) MPA Saeed Khan Nizamani in NAB inquiry in a land conversion case. The petitioner submitted that he was being investigated by the NAB in inquiry against Ali Nawaz Nizamani and apprehended his arrest. He submitted that he was opposition MPA and had nothing to do with the land conversion.