World Rugby issues rare rebuke to WC refs: WC brings hope to Japan’stsunami-hit ‘rugby town’

KAMAISHI, Japan: When Fiji and Uruguay clash on Wednesday for a Rugby World Cup match in the small northern Japanese town of Kamaishi, the emotions will resonate far and wide.

Kamaishi, sometimes referred to as the “Wales of Japan” for its links to mining and rugby, was one of the areas hardest-hit by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, losing more than 1,000 people as homes, vehicles and buildings were washed away.

Residents had to rebuild their town almost from scratch, and from the rubble has sprung a new, 16,000-seat stadium that will host two Rugby World Cup matches, the competition’s only purpose-built venue.

While the stadium’s construction has sparked some controversy in a town where, more than eight years after the disaster, some people are still in temporary accommodation, many see it as a powerful symbol of recovery and hope.

The town’s mayor Takenori Noda wants the World Cup to be an opportunity to turn the page and make Kamaishi famous for something other than the tsunami. “It’s very important to create a new history and a legacy that will be a treasure for us. We want to bring hope,” Noda told AFP. In the aftermath of the tragedy, the town of 34,000 people turned to the oval ball for comfort and its rugby team, the Kamaishi Seawaves, played a match only two weeks after the tsunami to revive spirits.

Meanwhile, World Rugby issued a rare criticism of refereeing standards at the World Cup on Tuesday after a number of controversies in the tournament’s opening days.The governing body said there had been “initial challenges” with technology and communications between match officials at the tournament in Japan.

Several incidents have been missed by officials — and shared widely on social media — since the tournament kicked off on Friday.Reece Hodge’s apparent high shot on Fiji’s Peceli Yato went unpunished at the time, but the Australia wing was later cited and will face a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday.Footage of All Blacks captain Kieran Read’s head-high, off-the-ball tackle on South Africa’s Pieter-Steph du Toit, unnoticed by officials, has also drawn much comment online.