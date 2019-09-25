CAS awards trophies to Khunjerab Marathon winners

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Siyar from Pak Army clinched the first position trophy whereas Aslam Khan from GB Scouts remained the runner-up as the prize distribution of the Highest Altitude Road Khunjerab Marathon 2019 was held Monday evening at a local hotel.

Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan who was chief guest on the occasion welcomed athletes from all over the globe. He hoped the athletes would have enjoyed the picturesque northern areas of Pakistan. He also applauded the efforts of sponsors and their continued support to Pakistan Air Force in sponsoring different sports events such as ski, squash and marathons. The Air Chief presented medals and trophies to the first, second and third place male and female winners for all categories.

A total of 154 athletes, including 39 international runners from 17 countries, participated in the race, which was held in three different categories, ultra-marathon (50km), marathon (42km) and half-marathon (21km).

In 50 km race, M Siyar from Pak Army clinched the first position, whereas Aslam Khan from GB Scouts remained the runner-up. The third position was clinched by Mohammad Iqbal.In the 42 km race, army’s athletics team dominated, bagging the first three coveted positions. Umair Haider secured first position and M Faheem and Sohail Tanveer clinched the second and third spots, respectively.

In 21 km race, Mirza Aslam Baig remained the first, Abdul Muheet and Musawwar ur Rehman won the second and third positions, respectively. The chief guest on the occasion was Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan. Serena hotels sponsored the event as part of its Adventure Diplomacy initiative that encourages human engagement with nature in ways that test physical prowess, endurance and commitment.