USA mystified by ‘15 Trumps’ jibe at Rugby World Cup

TOKYO: USA coach Gary Gold said he was mystified by a comment from England’s Eddie Jones that the Eagles would play like “15 Donald Trumps” when they meet at the Rugby World Cup. “I’ve absolutely no idea what he means by that,” Gold said, ahead of Thursday’s game in Kobe.

“We’re just a team that’s really got to focus on our own processes at the moment. We’ve got to worry about what we do when we get onto the rugby field. “At this stage, with all due respect, we’re not a good enough rugby team to be making comments or answers to questions like that. I don’t know what it means.”

Jones made the comment when he was describing how the USA are “going to come out all guns blazing” for the Pool C clash, their opening game of the tournament. “It’s going to be like 15 Donald Trumps out there, so we’ll have to be on our job, because we know they’re going to give it everything they’ve got,” said the Australian coach. It wasn’t the only tongue-in-cheek comment from Jones, who also described Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido as “closer to Russia than you probably want to be”.