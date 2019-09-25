Bjerg wins U-23 time trial title

HARROGATE, United Kingdom: Denmark’s Mikkel Bjerg defied a downpour and calls for the race to be halted to win the under-23 world championship time trial in Yorkshire on

Tuesday.

Berg edged out American duo Ian Garrison and Brandon McNulty in a time of 40min 20.42sec over the 30.3km route from Ripon to Harrogate.

However, Bjerg’s compatriot Johan was one of those to fall foul of the torrential rain. Price-Pejtersen suffered a spectacular crash as he came around a bend at speed and directly into deep standing water which threw him from his bike.