Mani welcomes Sri Lanka cricketers to Pakistan

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani has welcomed the Sri Lankan team to Pakistan and maintained that it’s a clear message to the world that Pakistan is a safe country for foreign teams.

Talking to media during the Pakistan and Sri Lanka series logo unveiling, Mani said that the arrival of a Test playing nation to Pakistan after 13 years will open doors for other international teams visit to the country.

“The Sri Lankan team visit will give a clear message to the world that Pakistan is a safe country for international teams,” he added. He further stated that it shows how deep relations the PCB and Sri Lankan board have and the series is taking place on its set schedule. “Pakistan helped Sri Lank get Test status,” he revealed. He also reminded that Pakistan under-19 team visited Sri Lanka after 10 days of terrorists attack in Colombo.

He expected the fans in Karachi and Lahore to give a very warm welcome to the visiting team. “Cricket fans are passionate about cricket and the series will give them an opportunity to see competitive cricket,” he added.

He also thanked the sponsors of the series for playing their part in the patronage of the game. Without giving any credit to Najam Sethi, Mani stated that Pakistan Super League IV matches organisation in Pakistan were of vital importance in the revival of cricket in the country. “In PSL IV 35 international players visited Pakistan which paved the way for international cricket here.” On series with India, Mani said it is the decision to be taken by the Indian board and PCB is now inclined to improve its own cricket. He also pointed out that India only plays Pakistan in ICC and ACC events.

Meanwhile, PCB CEO Wasim Khan on the occasion said: Sri Lankan cricketers were initially reluctant to touring Pakistan but later agreed to make the trip up north, fueling suspicions that the PCB may have paid them a hefty sum. The PCB, however, has denied making any such offers. “We are not paying Sri Lanka even a penny,” he said. “They are coming to Pakistan without being paid anything.”

The PCB chief executive officer pointed out that the Sri Lankan team’s 13-day tour of Pakistan would outlast any other tour of the national team or foreign players in the past few years. He made it clear that the PCB will not be staging any more series in their adopted homeland of the UAE, as the security situation in Pakistan has improved significantly.

“Pakistan is safe now. There is no reason for foreign teams to not visit us or for us to play our home series abroad now,” he said. “Besides it’s an expensive deal to play in the UAE.”He said that Bangladesh’s Women’s and Under-16 teams will follow the Sri Lankan team, and also revealed that officials from several Test playing nations would be in Pakistan to monitor the security arrangements for the Sri Lankan series.