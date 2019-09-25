Investigators search sex offender Epstein’s Paris flat

PARIS: Investigators searched disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein’s luxury Paris apartment on Tuesday, advancing a French probe into allegations that the sex offender procured young women to abuse in France. Epstein was arrested in New York in July on multiple charges of trafficking underage girls for sex. He was found hanged in his New York jail cell on August 10 while awaiting trial over a string of sordid abuses involving girls at his Palm Beach home and on his private island in the Caribbean.