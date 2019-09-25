close
Wed Sep 25, 2019
AFP
September 25, 2019

Brazil’s Lula rejects applying for home detention: lawyers

World

AFP
September 25, 2019

SAO PAULO: Brazil’s leftist icon Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday opted to stay behind bars rather than apply for home detention, as he maintained his innocence of corruption charges, his lawyers said. The ex-president has been incarcerated at the federal police headquarters in the southern city of Curitiba since April 2018, after he was sentenced to eight years and 10 months in jail for accepting a bribe. After completing one-sixth of his sentence on Monday, he was eligible under Brazilian law to apply for house or semi-open detention, which would allow him to leave prison during the day. But Lula decided to forgo the option in order to “pursue the full restoration of his freedom, along with the recognition that he was a victim” of a contaminated judicial process, his defense team said in a statement to AFP.

