Two rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad

BAGHDAD: Two rockets landed near the US embassy in Baghdad overnight, security sources told AFP, with foreign diplomats there reporting emergency sirens repeatedly going off.

The latest attack within the walled-off Green Zone, which hosts foreign embassies and Iraqi government buildings, comes amid heightened tensions between Baghdad’s two main allies, Tehran and Washington. A foreign security source inside the Green Zone said two 100mm rockets hit close to the US embassy and a third fell into the Tigris River, which the embassy overlooks. “One hit about three meters (ten feet) inside a gate on the embassy compound,” the source told AFP. An Iraqi security source confirmed to AFP that two Katyusha rockets landed near the embassy shortly before midnight. They were found to have been fired from an area in southern Baghdad where Iraqi paramilitary forces close to Iran hold sway. The Iraqi military said two projectiles hit the edges of the Green Zone. None of the sources mentioned any casualties and no group claimed responsibility for the attacks.