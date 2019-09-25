Death toll mounts as Papua hit by bloody unrest

WAMENA, Indonesia: More than two dozen people have died in riots in Papua, authorities said Tuesday, sparking calls for an investigation into one of the bloodiest eruptions of violence to hit the restive Indonesian territory in years. Thousands fled to shelters following an outburst of bloodshed that saw civilians burned alive in buildings set ablaze by protesters, with at least 30 people killed and dozens injured since Monday. Papua, on the western half of New Guinea island, has been paralysed after weeks of protests fuelled by anger over racism, as well as fresh calls for self-rule in the impoverished territory. “This is one of the bloodiest days in the past 20 years in Papua,” said Usman Hamid, Amnesty International Indonesia’s executive director.