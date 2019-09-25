close
Wed Sep 25, 2019
BR
Bureau report
September 25, 2019

Drug-peddler arrested

Peshawar

LAKKI MARWAT: The police arrested an alleged drug-peddler and seized narcotics from him on Darra-Tang border checking point on Tuesday.

An official said that during the search, the cops stopped a bike-rider identified as Khalid Naseem and recovered 6kg hashish he had concealed under the seat of the motorcycle.

“The drug trafficker was arrested and shifted to the police station and his motorcycle was also impounded”, he maintained, saying that the arrested man belongs to Karak district and a case has been registered against him under the relevant section of the law.

DEO visits schools: Lakki Marwat Deputy District Education Officer Fidaullah Khan conducted an academic evaluation of students during surprise inspection visits to several government-run schools on Tuesday.

The visits were arranged on the instructions of district education officer Nazir Ahmad Khan. The official went to government high schools in Mela Mandrakhel, Kakkakhel, Tarikhel and Behramkhel where he also checked the attendance of teachers and students.

