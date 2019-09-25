close
Wed Sep 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2019

Installation of transformer demanded

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2019

LAKKI MARWAT: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)’s member provincial executive council, Mashal Khan Azad, has asked Chief Executive Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) to re-install transformer at their village.

In a press statement here on Tuesday, he said that the Pesco officials arrived at their village, Kotka Shah Saleem, last week, and took away the 50kv electric transformer. He said the villagers had been facing tremendous problems due to the disconnection of power supply.

Mashal Azad said that in March last year the same transformer developed a fault and was taken to the mechanic for repair, adding, the mechanic and one of their villagers sold it. He said that he registered the case (daily diary report) with Serai Gambilla Police against the mechanic and villager, but the police did not arrest them. “We are still waiting for a murasla (letter) from the Pesco officials to register a first information report (FIR) against the accused as it’s the property of the Pesco and they have to take action by sending us at least direction to do so,” he quoted the in-charge of the police station as saying.

