Formation of health bodies rejected

PESHAWAR: The Grand Health Alliance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday rejected the proposed formation of the District Health Authority and Regional Health Authority, saying wrong policies of the provincial government was damaging the health sector.

Speaking at a news conference here, the acting chairman of the alliance, Dr Alamgir and Dr Zubair announced that the doctors would observe strike in all the government hospitals and close the OPD services from today.

They said only emergency cover would be provided to the patients. The doctors opposed the District Health Authority and Regional Health Authority, saying it was the first step of the provincial government to privatise government hospitals.

They maintained the government rejected their recommendations and did not include even a single point in the bill.

The alliance office-bearers asked whether the problems at Lady Reading Hospital and Khyber Teaching Hospital had been resolved after the passage of the MTI Act.

“After the MTI Act, the problems of the patients have multiplied,” said a doctor, adding they were fighting for the rights of the poor.

They said the government had not taken them into confidence before taking a decision on the health sector.