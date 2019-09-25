Drug dealer arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The personnel of the Excise Department on Tuesday arrested an alleged dealer involved in selling drugs to students and recovered six kilograms of heroin from him.
An official said that one Gul Mast Khan was arrested during an action near the Motorway while he was allegedly trafficking the drug. The officials said the accused and his gang used to smuggle heroin in school bags.
PESHAWAR: The personnel of the Excise Department on Tuesday arrested an alleged dealer involved in selling drugs to students and recovered six kilograms of heroin from him.
An official said that one Gul Mast Khan was arrested during an action near the Motorway while he was allegedly trafficking the drug. The officials said the accused and his gang used to smuggle heroin in school bags.