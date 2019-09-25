close
Wed Sep 25, 2019
BR
Bureau report
September 25, 2019

Drug dealer arrested

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 25, 2019

PESHAWAR: The personnel of the Excise Department on Tuesday arrested an alleged dealer involved in selling drugs to students and recovered six kilograms of heroin from him.

An official said that one Gul Mast Khan was arrested during an action near the Motorway while he was allegedly trafficking the drug. The officials said the accused and his gang used to smuggle heroin in school bags.

