Petitions against establishment of 16 cement factories dismissed

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday dismissed writ petitions filed against the establishment of 16 cement factories including one at Palai in Malakand district.

A division bench comprising Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Muhammad Naeem Anwar dismissed the petitions. The petitioners had sought an order of the court to declare the provincial government decision of allowing the establishment of the new cement factories in the province as unlawful and void.

After the court decision, the stay order issued against the establishment of the cement factories stands vacated. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advocate General Shumail Ahmad Butt and Esaac Ali Qazi appeared for the government and cement factories owners in the cases.

Counsels for petitioners contended before the court that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had issued NOCs for the establishment of the cement factories in haste and without preparing technical reports about environmental as well as health effects on the residents living near these factories.

Residents of Palai, known for its fruit orchards, had also filed a writ petition against the NOC issued by the provincial government for the construction of a cement factory in the area and acquisition of around 400 acres of land for the purpose.

The petitioners, including Ali Mohammad and 15 others, requested the court to strike down the government’s NOC for the Fecto Cement Private Limited to establish a factory in Palai.

They sought the court’s order to declare illegal the invoking of Section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act by the government for acquiring land for the factory, saying the move is a threat to the local environment and the people’s health.

The petitioners requested the court to declare the cement factory’s establishment a violation of the provincial, federal and international environmental protection laws and standards.

However, counsel for the factories owners, submitted that all the legal requirement had been fulfilled and international environmental protection laws and standards are being adopted in the establishment of these factories in Malakand and Haripur districts. Also, they said the people in thousands would get jobs in these factories.