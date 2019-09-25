Free cancer treatment: KP govt, pharmaceutical firm sign MoU

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and a reputed pharmaceutical firm ‘Novartis’ on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to continue providing free cancer treatment to patients in the next three years.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was supposed to attend the ceremony as chief guest but skipped at the eleventh hour due to reasons best known to him.

Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan attended the event on behalf of the chief minister.

After signing the MoU, Dr Hisham Inamullah said that the KP government would spend Rs3 billion while Novartis would provide Rs27 billion for free cancer treatment for the next three years. “I have felt the pain of cancer as one of our close family members suffered from this deadly disease. But I am happy today that at least cancer patients would no longer suffer due to lack of affordability of its treatment cost owing to this project,” the minister told the gathering.

Besides government officials and members of the medical community, cancer survivors and their family members were invited to the event.

Dr Hisham paid tributes to Prof Dr Abid Jameel, head of Oncology Department Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) and his team, including doctors, nursing staff and paramedics for their services to the cancer patients.

“The great work you people are doing is remarkable and even the politicians can’t do it,” Dr Hisham said.

He accepted one of Prof Abid Jameel’s demands and announced to install PET scan machine through Health Foundation under public private partnership.

Prof Abid Jameel said patients were required to go to Lahore or Karachi for the PET scan as KP did have the machines.

He had also demanded radiation oncology services in KP as there is no radiation oncology in any public or private hospital of the province.

Many people wished that the chief minister had been present there, met cancer survivors and listened to their sad stories and some genuine demands presented by Prof Abid Jameel.

The chief minister would have definitely shown generosity and approved funds to provide relief to the patients.

Earlier, Prof Abid Jameel talked about the project in detail. He said cancer has become endemic and is stated to be the second fatal ailment after heart disease worldwide. “Cancer takes 17.5 million lives annually and 60 per cent of them belong to the developing countries who can’t afford treatment,” Prof Abid Jameel said.

In Pakistan, as per WHO report, he said 200, 000 people are diagnosed with cancer in which 30,000 belonged to KP.

He said average cost of a single cancer patient is between Rs500,000 to Rs50,00,000 which he added, was beyond the reach of 90 per cent people in Pakistan.

“There is an effective drug in the market these days but it is too expensive and beyond the reach of our people. We initiated this project to save as many people as we can,” he said.

Under the project in which 90 per cent of the drugs are provided by Novartis, he said around 4993 patients were facilitated, including 2500 blood cancer and 2443 suffered from other type of cancer.

The income of those patients was between Rs13000 to Rs22, 000, means they could hardly afford their household expenses. Among them, 57 per cent were male and 43 per cent female and majority of them aged between 20 to 50 years, which Prof Abid Jameel called productive period in life.

He said breast cancer among women was on the rise in KP and hoped they would look after 5000 new cancer patients in the next three years.

“Besides providing cancer treatment, we are doing a lot of other activities for prevention of the disease and creating awareness among the doctors and masses by holding seminars in remote districts. And I am not doing it alone, there is an excellent team of doctors, nursing staff and paramedics in my team who always take care of these patients at the cost of their Eid holidays and weekly off,” Prof Abid Jameel explained.

The coalition government of Awami National Party and Pakistan People’s Party had started this project in 2011. The project was named after Begum Nusrat Bhutto Oncology Services, but the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led coalition government agreed to continue the programme and was renamed ‘Poor Blood Cancer Patients Project’.