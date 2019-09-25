Trucker shot dead in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A trucker was killed and his helper sustained injuries when robbers opened fire on them near Cherat Road on Monday evening, the police said.They said the truck carrying bricks was on its way when intercepted them near Lakarai Marai. The driver, Asim, opened fire on the robbers and in the exchange of fire he was killed and his helper Imran sustained injuries. The police launched a probe into the incident.