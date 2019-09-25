close
Wed Sep 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2019

Trucker shot dead in Nowshera

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2019

NOWSHERA: A trucker was killed and his helper sustained injuries when robbers opened fire on them near Cherat Road on Monday evening, the police said.They said the truck carrying bricks was on its way when intercepted them near Lakarai Marai. The driver, Asim, opened fire on the robbers and in the exchange of fire he was killed and his helper Imran sustained injuries. The police launched a probe into the incident.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar