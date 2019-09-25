Transgenders accuse Swat police of highhandedness

PESHAWAR: The members of the transgender community from Swat and the provincial capital on Tuesday asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) to take notice of highhandedness of the police in Swat.

Speaking at a news conference here, the representatives of the transgender community including Farzana, Laila, Nadra and others alleged that the Swat police harassed them.

They said they also had the right to live a respectable life like other members of the society, alleging that Deputy Superintendent of Police Zahir Shah in Swat raided their places without any reason.

The transgender community representatives argued that if any member of the transgender community was involved in any illegal activity or immoral act, she should be treated as per the law.

They said they would launch protest movement throughout the province if their rights were violated. They deplored that the transgender community was also ignored in the Benazir Income Support Programme and the government did not take any step for their welfare.

“The government must launch welfare projects for them to steer them out of the economic crisis,” said Laila.