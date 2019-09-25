close
Wed Sep 25, 2019
BR
Bureau report
September 25, 2019

Robbers injure man on resistance

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: One person was injured when armed robbers opened fire on him in the limits of the C-Division Police Station after he offered resistance. An official said that one Astana Gul of Zargerabad was wounded when armed robbers opened fire on him in the C Division after he offered resistance. The injured was shifted to hospital. Officials said police have started the investigation.

