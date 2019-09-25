Robbers injure man on resistance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: One person was injured when armed robbers opened fire on him in the limits of the C-Division Police Station after he offered resistance. An official said that one Astana Gul of Zargerabad was wounded when armed robbers opened fire on him in the C Division after he offered resistance. The injured was shifted to hospital. Officials said police have started the investigation.
