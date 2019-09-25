close
Wed Sep 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2019

IIU ranked among world’s best varsities

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2019

Islamabad : International Islamic University (IIU) has been ranked 801-1000 by The World University Rankings in the overall category, while IIU has also been ranked in the 3rd category among all Pakistani universities.

This year's rankings include almost 1,400 universities across 92 countries worldwide, said a press release on Tuesday. It was for the first time that IIU through its Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) participated in The World University Rankings.

Universities were evaluated on five ranking indicators including teaching, research, citations, industry income, and international outlook.

According to details, provided by QEC, IIU under rankings criteria ‘Citations,’ secured 3rd position among Pakistani universities. In addition, IIU secured 2nd position in terms of ‘International Outlook’ among Pakistani universities.

Earlier this year, IIU was ranked 301+ by The University Impact Rankings 2019 in the overall category comprising of four United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

