Wed Sep 25, 2019
OCC
Our crime correspondent
September 25, 2019

25 held

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
September 25, 2019

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police have arrested 25 persons from various areas of the city including 14 Afghan nationals staying illegally in the country and recovered narcotics, valuable and weapons from them, the police spokesman said.

Aabpara police arrested Sikander Hayat and recovered 205 gram hashish from him. Secretariat police arrested six Afghan nationals namely Yaqood, Murad Khan, Ibrahim, Abdul Rehman, Jameel and Fateh staying illegally in the country.

Likewise, Golra police arrested eight accused identified as Ibrahim, Habib, Ghaus, Jamal, Sammi, Juma Gul, Ehsan and Muhammad for illegal stay in the country.

Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Saad and recovered 12 bore gun from him. Bani Gala police arrested four persons in violation of ection 144 PPC.

Tarnol police arrested accused Maqsood and recovered and recovered stolen valuables from him. Shalimar police arrested Sajjad and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested Ahmed Khan and recovered 340 gram heroin from him. Lohi Bher police arrested Waseem Akhtar and Zagham for having 318 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol respectively. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

