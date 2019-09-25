Hospitals on high alert after earthquake

Islamabad :The National Health Services Ministry on Tuesday put all government hospitals of the Islamabad Capital Territory on 'high alert' after a strong earthquake struck eastern parts of the country.

The 5.8 magnitude tremors killed at least 19 people and injured more than 300 with its epicentre being close to the city of Mirpur in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Though the earthquake was felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas, no damage to public life and property was reported.

National health services secretary Dr Allah Bakhsh Malik told 'The News' that after sounding high alert in the wake of earthquake, the ministry had asked the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Polyclinic, Capital Hospital and National Institute Of Rehabilitation Medicine to ensure the availability of all emergency medicines in stock, ready ambulances and spare beds in wards and emergency areas to cope with any unforeseen situation.