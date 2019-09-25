close
Wed Sep 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2019

Hospitals on high alert after earthquake

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2019

Islamabad :The National Health Services Ministry on Tuesday put all government hospitals of the Islamabad Capital Territory on 'high alert' after a strong earthquake struck eastern parts of the country.

The 5.8 magnitude tremors killed at least 19 people and injured more than 300 with its epicentre being close to the city of Mirpur in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Though the earthquake was felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas, no damage to public life and property was reported.

National health services secretary Dr Allah Bakhsh Malik told 'The News' that after sounding high alert in the wake of earthquake, the ministry had asked the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Polyclinic, Capital Hospital and National Institute Of Rehabilitation Medicine to ensure the availability of all emergency medicines in stock, ready ambulances and spare beds in wards and emergency areas to cope with any unforeseen situation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad