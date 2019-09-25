MCI directed to extend deadline for taxes till Oct 31

Islamabad : The office of the Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has directed the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to extend deadline for collection of taxes including the property tax till October 31.

In a letter issued from the Chief Commissioner ICT office on Tuesday, the Chief Metropolitan Officer MCI has been asked to extend the deadline for collection of taxes by one month (till October 31) as the notice for the same have been issued recently.

Referring to a notification issued by MCI on December 17, 2018, the letter from the chief commissioner office said that revision in taxes is already very high and accompanied with a constrained time limit posing a challenge for residents of the city. "Due to paucity of time, it is creating hardship for residents of Islamabad" the letter said advising the MCI to extend deadline for payment of taxes till October 31 from September 30, 2019.

It may be recalled here that the MCI in December last increased property tax for commercial and residential properties by 25% to 50%. Moreover, the notice for payment of taxes was issued by the MCI in recent days putting the residents in a fix to manage their monthly budget and arrange payments.

The MCI while increasing taxes neither carried out any survey nor held any public hearing to consult residents of the federal capital, which created unrest among them.