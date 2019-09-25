Obituary

Islamabad: All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has expressed profound grief over the sad demise of Niloufer Cyrus Patel, Director Circulation & Coordination, Dawn, says a press release.

APNS President Hameed Haroon, and Secretary General Sarmad Ali, in their condolence message on behalf of APNS office-bearers and members of the executive committee offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that May Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Ms. Patel who joined Dawn in 1983, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, in Karachi, after protracted illness. She had always been a strong supporter of the APNS and served APNS on its Sub-Committee on Distribution, Wholesale & Retail Marketing as Vice Chairperson for many terms. Presently, she was the Chairperson of the Committee.