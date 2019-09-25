8th Grade exams to be conducted through Board across country

Islamabad: The Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (PEMC) on Tuesday decided to conduct 8th Grade exam through Board across the country.

The 14th meeting Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (PEMC) was chaired by the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood. All four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir participated in the meeting.

It was decided with consensus that the 8th Grade exams will be conducted through Board across the country. The participants termed the decision a milestone in the journey of unified education. It was decided that the 10th and 12th Grade exams will also be conducted through Board while 9th and 11th Grade exams will be excluded. Over all, from 8th to 12th Grade, there will be three Board exams for the students.

To bring the uniformity in the academic calendar, the PEMC decided that all boards would announce the intermediate results before August 15.

Shafqat Mehmood also shared the details of the agreement between Ministry of Federal Education and ‘Deeni Madrassas.’ Participants had an extensive discussion on the possibilities for the registration of Deeni Madaris at federal level.