Young doctors demand promised salary raise

Islamabad: Young doctors of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) continued their protest for the second consecutive day here Tuesday in an attempt to remind the PM’s Advisor on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza of the inordinate delay in notification of the salary raise that he had announced for them almost a month ago.

The House Officers and Post-Graduate Trainee Doctors of PIMS demanded that the promised increase in salaries should take effect without further delay. “Sir, where is the pay raise of House Officers and PGs,” read a banner carrying Dr. Zafar’s photograph. The protesters marched within the hospital premises to register their concern.

Meanwhile, the All Employees PIMS Restoration Movement (AEPRM) has expressed solidarity with the Young Doctors Association. Talking to this scribe, AEPRM’s spokesman Dr. Asfandyar confided that the Executive Director of PIMS has allegedly threatened the young doctors of termination if they do not end their strike. “We condemn such arm-twisting tactics of the PIMS administration and will resist any punitive action taken against any young doctor. We stand by them in their struggle to achieve the promised salary raise,” he stated.