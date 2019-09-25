close
Wed Sep 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2019

Young doctors demand promised salary raise

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2019

Islamabad: Young doctors of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) continued their protest for the second consecutive day here Tuesday in an attempt to remind the PM’s Advisor on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza of the inordinate delay in notification of the salary raise that he had announced for them almost a month ago.

The House Officers and Post-Graduate Trainee Doctors of PIMS demanded that the promised increase in salaries should take effect without further delay. “Sir, where is the pay raise of House Officers and PGs,” read a banner carrying Dr. Zafar’s photograph. The protesters marched within the hospital premises to register their concern.

Meanwhile, the All Employees PIMS Restoration Movement (AEPRM) has expressed solidarity with the Young Doctors Association. Talking to this scribe, AEPRM’s spokesman Dr. Asfandyar confided that the Executive Director of PIMS has allegedly threatened the young doctors of termination if they do not end their strike. “We condemn such arm-twisting tactics of the PIMS administration and will resist any punitive action taken against any young doctor. We stand by them in their struggle to achieve the promised salary raise,” he stated.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad