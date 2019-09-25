Collective steps stressed to save the planet

Islamabad : Despite having knowledge about dire consequences of the climate change in Pakistan, the people are contributing little than required against global emission. We all have to act to save the planet (Earth) and the future of our generations before its too late.

This was stated by Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Tuesday while addressing the ‘Climate Strike Seminar.’

The minister said the government was taking eco-friendly measures to avert the fast approaching climate changes by bringing behavioural changes in the society.

She said in view of the current scenario, she said the present government had initiated many environmentally friendly projects like 'billion Tree Tsunami' and ‘Clean Green Pakistan’ campaign to combat the climate challenges faced by the country.

“To mitigate the worst environmental crisis, we’re going through right now, everyone has to play his due role, as action speaks louder than words,” she said.

Assistant Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory, Mahreen Baloch said the city administration was taking all possible measures to reduce the environmental risks within its available resources.

The administration, she said, had planted around one million saplings in the Federal capital under the Prime Minister Imran Khan's 'Clean and Green Pakistan initiative' to ensure safe and healthy environment to every citizen.

Free saplings were also being distributed among the capital dwellers at different shopping malls and other busiest places across the city to make Islamabad greener, she maintained.

To ensure the implementation of environmental laws in the city, the administration was also imposing heavy fines on littering and throwing garbage at open and public places.