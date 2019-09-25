No shortage of dengue fever medicines: Dr Zafar

Islamabad : Adequate medicinal stocks for patients of dengue fever are available in all public sector hospitals, and additional beds are being dedicated, depending on need, the PM’s Adviser for National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza stated here on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference arranged to keep the public abreast of the latest data and situation resulting from the disease outbreak, Dr. Zafar said 2,827 cases have been reported from Punjab and of these, 84% of the cases are concentrated in Potohar. Sindh has reported 2,474 cases, of which 95 per cent are from Karachi, while Khayber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have confirmed 2,760 and 1,780 cases, respectively. In Islamabad, 2,046 people are affected by dengue fever. In all, 11,783 cases have been reported countrywide, and 20 people have lost their lives to the disease during the period between January 22-September 23.

Dr. Zafar asserted that there is no shortage of medicines in any hospital, and added that the duty hours of doctors, nurses and other staff have been doubled to provide satisfactory care to all patients. “We have created an exclusive OPD for dengue fever patients in PIMS,” he said. Similarly, the Special Dengue OPD in Federal Government Poly Clinic Hospital will remain open from 8 a.m. to 12 midnight and that in the Federal General Hospital from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Separate doctors and staff have been assigned for the purpose.

As of 23rd September, 71 larvicidal, 344 spray activities and 292 fogging activities have been carried out by the Directorate of Health Services, CDA. The Dengue Control and Operations Cell is working round the clock and can be reached at 051-9216890 and 051-9212601, the media was informed.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has issued a directive to the executive directors of all hospitals in Islamabad to brace for possible influx of victims of Thursday’s earthquake. They have been asked to create additional beds and to replenish their blood banks in order to better handle an emergency situation. Victims of the earthquake may have to be transferred to Islamabad from Azad Kashmir, should the need arise, the directive states. Hospitals have also been alerted in view of the possibility of aftershocks during the next 24 hours.