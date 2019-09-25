close
Wed Sep 25, 2019
ACE arrests four people over corruption

Lahore

LAHORE :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Lahore, Region-B, has arrested former XEN Irrigation Sheikhupura on proving allegations of fake recruitments against him.

The former XEN, Atif Khan, had made the recruitments in the capacity of XEN Sheikhupura. Meanwhile, ACE, Gujranwala, arrested red-handed three officers of Punjab Energy Department Electric Inspectorate. The arrested accused are: Tariq Nazir, grade-18, Abdul Jabbar and Zameer Haider, grade-17 officers. They took bribe for issuing NOC to a private school and for installing new meter in a factory.

