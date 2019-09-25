P&D launches drive against dengue

LAHORE: In order to boost up anti-dengue campaign, Planning & Development Punjab has launched its grand operation to avert the spread of dengue mosquitoes.

An extensive drive against dengue was carried out by the anti-dengue squad of the P&D Board. The supervisory officer of the anti-dengue team Deputy Secretary Administration, P&D Kanwar Anwaar Ali Khan directly monitored the grand operation while P&D Section Officer (General) Khalid Mehmood and their staff members took part in it.

A special squad of P&D carried out an operation drive for cleanness in offices, sections, dark and store rooms, washrooms, open spaces in and around the P&D building and also parking stands of the complex. The P&D Board during its cleanness drive also distributed handbills amongst the officials regarding awareness about safety and precautions against dengue mosquitoes.

On the occasion, P&D Deputy Secretary Administration Kanwar Anwaar said that every resource would be provided to the P&D anti-dengue team to eradicate dengue larva. He said that special squad of P&D would carry out the grand operation on regular basis during office hours and he would directly monitor anti-dengue measures in red zones.

Hospital feasibility: Feasibility study report for establishment of children’s hospital, Bahawalpur will be finalised by the end of October, 2019. This was disclosed in a meeting of Korean Technical Team comprised of 7 technical experts with the Chairman P&D Board held here at the P&D Board Tuesday to discuss and review progress on Feasibility Study Report for “Establishment of Children’s Hospital, Bahawalpur”.

Member health P&D Board, Dr Sohail Saqlain Special Secretary SHC&ME, Chief (Health-I) along with other representatives of P&D Board and Health Dept were present in the meeting. Prof Jae Wook Choi, Project Manager and head of Korean delegation gave a detailed presentation on feasibility study of the children’s hospital Bahawalpur.