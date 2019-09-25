P&D launches drive against dengue

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: In order to boost up anti-dengue campaign, Planning & Development Punjab has launched its grand operation to avert the spread of dengue mosquitoes.
An extensive drive against dengue was carried out by the anti-dengue squad of the P&D Board. The supervisory officer of the anti-dengue team Deputy Secretary Administration, P&D Kanwar Anwaar Ali Khan directly monitored the grand operation while P&D Section Officer (General) Khalid Mehmood and their staff members took part in it.
A special squad of P&D carried out an operation drive for cleanness in offices, sections, dark and store rooms, washrooms, open spaces in and around the P&D building and also parking stands of the complex. The P&D Board during its cleanness drive also distributed handbills amongst the officials regarding awareness about safety and precautions against dengue mosquitoes.
On the occasion, P&D Deputy Secretary Administration Kanwar Anwaar said that every resource would be provided to the P&D anti-dengue team to eradicate dengue larva. He said that special squad of P&D would carry out the grand operation on regular basis during office hours and he would directly monitor anti-dengue measures in red zones.
Hospital feasibility: Feasibility study report for establishment of children’s hospital, Bahawalpur will be finalised by the end of October, 2019. This was disclosed in a meeting of Korean Technical Team comprised of 7 technical experts with the Chairman P&D Board held here at the P&D Board Tuesday to discuss and review progress on Feasibility Study Report for “Establishment of Children’s Hospital, Bahawalpur”.
Member health P&D Board, Dr Sohail Saqlain Special Secretary SHC&ME, Chief (Health-I) along with other representatives of P&D Board and Health Dept were present in the meeting. Prof Jae Wook Choi, Project Manager and head of Korean delegation gave a detailed presentation on feasibility study of the children’s hospital Bahawalpur.
LAHORE: In order to boost up anti-dengue campaign, Planning & Development Punjab has launched its grand operation to avert the spread of dengue mosquitoes.
An extensive drive against dengue was carried out by the anti-dengue squad of the P&D Board. The supervisory officer of the anti-dengue team Deputy Secretary Administration, P&D Kanwar Anwaar Ali Khan directly monitored the grand operation while P&D Section Officer (General) Khalid Mehmood and their staff members took part in it.
A special squad of P&D carried out an operation drive for cleanness in offices, sections, dark and store rooms, washrooms, open spaces in and around the P&D building and also parking stands of the complex. The P&D Board during its cleanness drive also distributed handbills amongst the officials regarding awareness about safety and precautions against dengue mosquitoes.
On the occasion, P&D Deputy Secretary Administration Kanwar Anwaar said that every resource would be provided to the P&D anti-dengue team to eradicate dengue larva. He said that special squad of P&D would carry out the grand operation on regular basis during office hours and he would directly monitor anti-dengue measures in red zones.
Hospital feasibility: Feasibility study report for establishment of children’s hospital, Bahawalpur will be finalised by the end of October, 2019. This was disclosed in a meeting of Korean Technical Team comprised of 7 technical experts with the Chairman P&D Board held here at the P&D Board Tuesday to discuss and review progress on Feasibility Study Report for “Establishment of Children’s Hospital, Bahawalpur”.
Member health P&D Board, Dr Sohail Saqlain Special Secretary SHC&ME, Chief (Health-I) along with other representatives of P&D Board and Health Dept were present in the meeting. Prof Jae Wook Choi, Project Manager and head of Korean delegation gave a detailed presentation on feasibility study of the children’s hospital Bahawalpur.