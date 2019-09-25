Eight uplift schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab government Tuesday approved eight development schemes of different sectors at an estimated cost of Rs19.813 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 14th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2019-20 presided over by Planning and Development Board Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani. The approved development scheme included Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control & Communication Centre, DG Khan , Plan Regional Centres, Land Record Services at Qanungoi Level, Promotion of High Value Agriculture through Solarisation of Drip & Sprinkler Irrigation Systems, Rehabilitation / Improvement of Adiala Road from Gorakhpur to Jarrar Camp Mor I/C Link to Ladian via Jarrar Camp and Sangral Village, Rawalpindi, Rehabilitation of Road from Vanike Tarrar to Hafizabad Road, including Hafizabad Bypass Road, Hafizabad (Revised), multi-sector nutrition centre programme and Establishment of Tertiary Care Hospital (Nishtar-II), Multan.