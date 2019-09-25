close
Wed Sep 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2019

Pak-Australia mutual work for growth discussed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2019

LAHORE :Adviser to Chief Minister on Economic Affairs, Planning and Development, Dr Salman Shah has said that Pakistan and Australia can work together on key areas like water management system.

Talking to a delegation led by the Australian High Commissioner, Dr Geoffrey Shaw along with second secretary (political) Lauren Waugh, Regional Business Development Manager, Imran Saeed Khan, Programme Officer Mateen Amir, Dr Salman Shah said that a good water management system with Australian support and input could be built for better water distribution, sharing, pricing and managing urban water resources efficiently. The meeting was held to discuss areas of mutual cooperation between Australian government and Punjab government and to expand and explore possibilities of business and investment opportunities. The meeting also discussed getting Australian support for developing a citrus block-chain in Punjab along with dairy development and other agriculture interventions. Adviser said that Pakistan and Australia could work together on civil service reforms for institutional strengthening. The Australian High Commissioner expressed pleasure at the strategic direction that the Punjab government is taking in facilitating projects and businesses and appreciated that the Punjab Growth Strategy.

