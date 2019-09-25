Cops asked to adopt modern ways of investigation

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) BA Nasir has said time to say goodbye to illegal detentions and torture has come, adding guarantee of human rights provided in the law should be taken care.

The CCPO was addressing a conclusive session of training programme on “Investigation and Human Rights” held at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh here on Tuesday. Human rights activist from Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Zunera Nazar delivered a lecture on “Basic concepts of Human Rights, Law and obligations”. The CCPO urged the investigators to adopt modern ways of investigations for better service delivery. “Investigation is considered backbone of Police department. Minor negligence could be resulted in acquittal of an accused”, he said. BA Nasir said that establishment of Investigation School is a major development towards quality investigation. Referring to various initiatives taken by the Lahore police for improvement in investigation process, he pointed out that illegal detentions and torture on suspects is absolutely violation of human rights. The purpose of the training session, he said, is to discourage human rights violations.

ARRESTED: On the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, police in continuation of its crackdown on drug peddlers around the educational institutions in the City arrested 165 drug peddlers during the last three days. In compliance with the orders of IGP Arif Nawaz Khan, DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan has directed all divisional SPs of Lahore Police to continue crackdown on narcotics sellers outside educational institutions. Ashfaq Khan himself is monitoring the actions taken against drug peddlers by Lahore Police. Accordingly, City Division Police registered 42, Cantt Division 40, Civil Lines Division 14, Sadar Division 38, Iqbal Town Division 14 whereas Model Town Division Police registered 17 FIRs.