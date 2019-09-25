Protection of women,children priority: IG

LAHORE: IGP Arif Nawaz Khan has said it is the top priority of Punjab police to protect women and children and get those punished strictly who are involved in abuse and murder of children and women.

All RPOs and DPOs along with all field officers should take prompt measures to recover kidnapped women and children in their relevant districts and regions. If any negligence or slackness is committed in this regard, the liable officers and officials will face action, the IGP said.

He directed DPOs to investigate the cases of child and woman kidnapping and abuse directly under their supervision and take firm steps to ensure information sharing and other mutual cooperation between Child Protection Bureau and other institutions concerned. IGP directed for sending report on daily basis regarding actions conducted by police teams to operations branch. He said actions should speed up regarding arrest of the accused involved in murder of innocent children in Chunian Kasur and also all technology based scientific tactics should be adopted to arrest such criminals. He said Addl IG Investigation should keep a close coordination with JIT who is working in Chunian case. These views were expressed by him while chairing a meeting in his office.

Addl IG operations Inaam Ghani while briefing to IG said among the missing children, most of the children have left their homes due to rebuke by parents and teachers, failure in exam, domestic issues and due to bad health whereas the ratio of cases of kidnapped children due to ransom or other motives is less and Police are committed to safe recovery of missing children on priority basis by day and night. The IG said JIT of Chunian should quickly unveil the faces of criminals and murderers and take them in the court of law so that society should be provided protection from such monsters in the future. He added there should be no delay in taking action against those who are accused of acid throwing on women and on weekly basis reports of acid throwing incidents and actions taken against it should be submitted to Central Police Office.

96 OUTLAWS ARRESTED: Police (Iqbal Town Division) in its crackdown on criminals arrested 96 criminals and recovered 5 pistols, bullets, more than 02-kg charas and 101 litres of liquor. SP Iqbal Town Division Muhammad Ajmal had directed the DSPs and SHOs concerned to take strict action against criminal gangs. Moreover 13 proclaimed offenders of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheque dishonour, fraud and other crimes were arrested along with 38 court offenders. Police arrested 22 criminals for violating of kite-flying ban, for doing wheelie, price control and rental acts.