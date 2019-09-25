close
Wed Sep 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2019

Scattered rain forecast

Lahore

Scattered rain with partly cloudy weather was observed in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that weak seasonal low lay over North Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents are also penetrating north eastern and southern parts of the country and are likely to intensify in coming days. They predicted that hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated districts of Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Karachi, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Rainfall was reported in Karachi, Chhor and Mithi. Tuesday’s maximum temperature was reported at Sibbi where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore, it was 34.3°C and minimum was 24.5°C.

