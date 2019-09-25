Missing mentally retarded youth found murdered

LAHORE: A 16-year-old boy, who went missing a couple of days back from Baghbanpura, was found murdered in Kahna here on Tuesday.

Police removed the body to morgue. Victim Amir, who was mentally retarded, went missing. His family informed the police that one Saqib Mughal allegedly had taken him into illegal custody on the pretext that the victim had stolen his bike. They alleged that Mughal along with his accomplices subjected him to torture which resulted into his death. Police had registered a case of kidnapping. Murder charges have also been added to the FIR. Further investigation is under way.

protest: Suspended traffic wardens and lawyers protested against the officers of City Traffic police outside Lahore Press Club here on Tuesday. They also chanted slogans against the CTO and other officers. Awais Abbasi and Shahbaz were among the protesters. A spokesman of traffic police said it was a propaganda by the ‘corrupt’ suspended wardens.

Man dies: A 50-year-old man died under ambiguous circumstances in the Samanabad police area on Tuesday. The man, yet to be identified, was on his way in a wagon when his condition went critical. He was rushed to hospital where he died. Police said he died due to cardiac arrest. Police removed the body to morgue.

Hit to death: A young man, unidentified so far, was run over and killed by a speeding truck near Saggian Bridge on Tuesday. The accused truck driver was captured by locals and handed over to police after beating him. A case has been registered against him.

Man strangles wife: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly electrocuted and strangled by her husband over domestic dispute in the Harbanspura police limits on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Sundas, wife of accused Ramzan. Police said the couple used to scuffle over petty issues. On the day of the incident, Ramzan tied up electric wire at her leg and switched on supply. She received electric shock and later on the accused person strangled her. Police reached the scene after being informed and collected forensic evidences. The accused person fled the scene. A case has been registered on the complaint of victim’s paternal uncle. Police removed the body to morgue.