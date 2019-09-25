Pak-America ties enternew phase, says Sarwar

LAHORE: American Consul General Catherine Rodriguez called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor’s House.

US Consul General Catherine Rodriguez discussed the US-Pakistan diplomatic relations, Kashmir issue and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to America during the meeting with the Punjab governor.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said the relations between Pakistan and America had entered a new phase. He said US President Donald Trump also complimented Pakistan’s efforts for peace while rejecting India’s war hysteria. The US should plays its role in lifting curfew in Kashmir and in stopping the Indian atrocities being inflicted on Kashmiris, he said, adding every day of Indian atrocities was like a trauma for Kashmiris.

The Punjab governor stated Imran Khan’s visit to America and meeting with President Trump on the issue of Kashmir, Pak-Afghan peace process and Pakistan America relations were a huge success. “With every passing day the relations between Pakistan and America are progressing and both countries are getting closer. We think that America can still play a pivotal role in Kashmir issue. Resolving Kashmir issue is necessary for the regional peace,” the governor said.

Meanwhile, the Punjab governor inaugurated an event “Re-lunching girl guides and boy scouts” organised by All Pakistan Private Schools Federation at Alhamra Art Centre. Punjab Governor’s wife and Punjab Girl Guides President Begum Parveen Sarwar and All Pakistan Private Schools Federation President Kashif Mirza were also present.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and his wife distributed prizes amongst the girl guides and boy scouts. Addressing the ceremony, the Punjab governor said that Imran Khan was fighting the case of Kashmiris in America.

Meanwhile, the governor held meetings with Australian High Commissioner Dr Geoffrey Shaw and Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam at Governor’s House. While talking to both dignitaries, the Punjab governor said that Narendra Modi’s war hysteria had endangered the peace of the region. Even today Pakistan is playing its role in regional and world peace, he said.