Two approvers granted bailin money laundering case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday granted post arrest bail to two approvers in a money laundering case against Shahbaz Sharif family.

A division bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najfi including Justice Sardar Naeem Ahmed directed both accused to furnish two surety bonds of Rs 1 million each. Shahid Rafique and Aftab Mehmood, through their counsel, submitted that they facilitated the family in whitening their black money and got recorded their confessional statements before a judicial magistrate. They submitted that they had been lodged in jail on judicial remand and their custody was no longer required by the National Accountabiluyt Bureau in the case.

They pleaded with the court for granting post-arrest bail to them. Shahbaz family members are facing money laundering charges in an investigation by NAB. Aftab Mehmood, in his statement, confessed that from 2008 to 2009, he made illegal telegraphic transfers (TTs) worth millions of dollars to Pakistan to benefit the Shahbaz Sharif family. Aftab said that Shahid Rafique used to collect cash against TTs from the Shahbaz family equivalent to the amount sent by him to the accounts of the family. The other approver, Shahif Rafique, is a cousin of Aftab Mehmood who also confessed in his statement that he was a franchise holder of a money exchange company and he provided a channel to the family for whitening their black money, whereas, fake identities were used for the purpose.