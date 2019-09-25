Panic after City jolted by earthquake

LAHORE: Fear gripped the city after a 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted the country’s upper parts as well as the provincial metropolis, forcing majority of citizens to literally run outside of their houses, offices and other buildings to save their lives here on Tuesday.

“The epicenter of the quake was around 5-km away from the city of Jhelum and it was 10-km deep and was felt in most of Punjab province, some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The worst hit was Mirpur, Azad Kashmir,” said Chief Meteorologist Muhammad Riaz. He added that the tremors lasted for 8 to 10 seconds and were felt strongly.

The cities where the tremors were felt included Jhelum, Lahore, Islamabad, Mirpur, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Sargodha, Gujrat, Multan, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Peshawar, Mansehra, Chitral, Malakand, Bajaur and Swat.

Met officials said that the recent earthquake lies in moderate seismic intensity zone with maximum Peak Ground Acceleration (PGA) in the range of 0.35g (indicating damages to infrastructure near the epicenter).

The main fault system is Jhelum Thrust Fault near the epicenter. The nearest fault close to the epicenter is DilJaba thrust fault and the Riwat Fault is lying parallel, they said, adding an aftershock of magnitude 3.4 has also been recorded at 16:43 PST and a few more aftershocks of light to moderate intensity are expected near the epicenter during next 24 hrs.

Following the earthquake, panic gripped the city and majority of the citizens termed this earthquake worst of its kind they had ever encountered in their lives. Citizens rushed outside of their offices, homes and other buildings reciting verses of holy Quran.

“Earthquake is an unexpected event which cannot be predicted in advance. Hence, the only safety is taking adequate preventive measures,” said DCO Lahore while talking to the reporters. He said all the emergency services and hospitals in Lahore were on high alert but no major untoward incident had taken place in the city due to the earthquake. He warned the citizens to remain vigilant as aftershocks were expected.

Following the intensity, all the multi-storey buildings, big shopping malls and other buildings, including residential and office apartments were vacated. A large number of people were seen standing outside of commercial plazas minutes after the earthquake and many remained on roads and empty places for a long time even after the earthquake subsided. Soon after the earthquake, high alert warnings were sent to all the major public and private hospitals.

Mir Amjed, an eyewitness, said he was present in a big store when the quake came. He said the entire building started to jolt and people especially females started to rush with loud shouts. He said he along with his family also rushed outside.

Similar scenes were seen outside high-rise structures in the city such as Arfa Kareem Tower, Siddique Trade centre, Mall of Lahore, Shaheen Complex and many others where people also rushed outside in fear. Traffic was stopped on the roads due to the rush of people.

“I was working in my office on 6th floor of Shaheen Complex when the building started to shake intensely. The big glass windows of my office was jolting badly and suddenly I realised it is an earthquake,” said Jamil. He said when he came out of his office he saw people running downwards and the stairs were already full.

“It is the scariest moments of my life and I had recited Kalma thinking the last time had come,” said Zahid, a staffer of a private office in Arfa Karim Tower. He said he and his fellow colleagues rushed towards emergency stairs, which were already jam packed with the people. “There are loud screams of women in the stairs while people running downwards without looking at others while many women are weeping and shaking badly,” he maintained.

Ashgar Ali, a motorist travelling on Ferozpur Road, said the earthquake was worst he had felt. He said the intensity of the earthquake could be gauged from the fact that he had seen the metro overhead bridge shaking. He said he immediately stopped his car away from the bridge fearing it may fell on him.

Saba Ahsan, a resident of Johar Town, said she was cooking when all paintings and other wall hangings in her house started to fell on the floor. She said she alongwith her old mother rushed out and saw all her neighbours were out of their homes and reciting verses of holy Quran.

Tanya Qureshi, a senior official of WCLA, said that no major loss to historical and heritage buildings was reported in walled city of Lahore. She said soon after the earthquake several teams were dispatched to assess any damage to the buildings. She said a special team had also been constituted for detailed structural inspections of monuments, historical buildings and high architectural buildings inside the walled city.

CDGL’s spokesman claimed that no loss of life, injury or loss to buildings was reported in any town of the provincial capital. He said, however, rescue teams were directed to remain vigilant and response immediately in case of any untoward incident.