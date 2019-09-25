CM orders relief steps for earthquake affectees

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his grief over the loss of precious lives due to earthquake at Mirpur and also directed Deputy Commissioner Jhelum to reach Mirpur and help the earthquake affectees forthwith.

The chief minister directed Deputy Commissioner Jhelum to remain in contact with Mirpur administration and extend maximum help in rehabilitation activities. On the direction of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Deputy Commissioner Jhelum left for Mirpur along with ambulance and rehabilitation goods.

An emergency has been declared in the hospitals of Jhelum in the wake of expected arrival of injured affected due to Mirpur earthquake and doctors and paramedical staff members concerned have been summoned. We are standing with our brothers of Mirpur earthquake affectees in their hour of trial and need, added Usman Buzdar. The Punjab government will extend all possible help and facilities to the earthquake affectees. The chief minister expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families and also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Usman Buzdar also sought a report about earthquake from different districts of the province. He also directed PDMA to remain vigilant and alert by adding that complete information should be collected about possible damages and conditions of government as well as private buildings should also be reviewed. The PDMA should ensure adoption of necessary measures in the wake of possible aftershocks, he added.

Following the instructions of the chief minister, special teams of Rescue 1122 were sent to Mirpur, Azad Kashmir, to help the earthquake victims. DG Rescue said initially teams have been dispatched from Rawalpindi, Jhelum and Gujrat. He added Rescue 1122 will utilise all out resources to help the victims. Backup teams have also been alerted, he added.

South Punjab: Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said the PTI government was taking practical steps for the development of south Punjab.

Talking to various delegations from different districts in his office, the chief minister said the government was working in its priority areas of health, education and clean drinking water in backward areas. Apart from, a comprehensive strategy has been adopted for the development of deprived areas, he added.

The people apprised the CM about their problems. The chief minister listened to the people patiently and issued on the spot instructions for the solution to their problems. Usman Buzdar said that southern Punjab was intentionally kept backwards and past governments ignored public problems of its people as well. The PTI government has been doing such public welfare initiatives which were ignored in the past, he said. The chief minister said that both political and administrative machinery have been activated to overcome the dengue disease in the province. The government believed in practical measures instead of hollow slogans, he said.