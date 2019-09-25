Zidane brushes off criticism as Real Madrid look to recovery

MADRID: Zinedine Zidane claims he has not even thought about the criticism aimed at him in recent weeks as Real Madrid look to build on Sunday’s morale-boosting win away at Sevilla.

Madrid eased the growing pressure on their coach with a determined performance at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan after they had been beaten 3-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League four days before.

That loss was Madrid’s worst during Zidane’s two spells as coach and prompted questions about the Frenchman’s future, with Jose Mourinho among those linked with taking charge. Madrid play newly-promoted Osasuna on Wednesday and could go top of La Liga with a victory.

“It’s always the same, there has always been criticism and there always will be,” Zidane said in a press conference on Tuesday. “I don’t even think about it. It is what it is, it happens. When we lose, I’m going to get sacked and when we win, I’m the best. You just have to keep working.

“I feel strong but I feel the same as I did a month ago. The important thing is to give 100 per cent and to give my best. I remember playing badly for this team as well but the important thing is to give your best.”

Madrid have won three of their six games in all competitions so far this season and, after Osasuna, play Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.“We played a good game in Sevilla but most of all we played as a team from the first minute until the last,” Zidane said.