Depleted SL squad arrives in Pakistan, laud security

COLOMBO/KARACHI: Sri Lanka’s depleted national cricket squad arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday, expressing confidence in security promises by the hosts despite a number of its top players pulled out over fears the team could be targeted by militants.

The Sri Lanka team were attacked in Lahore in 2009. Since then most international teams have refused to tour Pakistan, leaving it to play nearly all their “home” games in the United Arab Emirates.

Ten senior players citing security concerns have opted out of the tour comprising three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches beginning on Friday.But the captain of the Twenty20 squad, Dasun Shanaka, said on Tuesday he had no misgivings about returning to Pakistan after they played a Twenty20 international in Lahore in October 2017, their first since the 2009 attack.

“I have been there before,” Shanaka told reporters just before the team left Colombo where they were blessed by saffron-robed Buddhist monks. “I am satisfied with the security arranged for us and I am happy to lead my team to Pakistan. We hope to give a good fight to our very strong hosts.”

ODI skipper Lahiru Thirimanne said he also had no concerns and they had been given assurances of a very high degree of protection in Pakistan, usually reserved for visits by heads of state. Sri Lanka’s cricket board received the all-clear from the defence ministry last week to go ahead with the tour after establishing that there was no threat. The 2009 attack left six players injured when gunmen attacked their bus. Six Pakistan policemen and two civilians were killed.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said it is determined to not host any more matches in the United Arab Emirates. Speaking to Geo.tv, PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said the security situation in Pakistan has improved and that the country will now host its home matches in Pakistan. “We have decided that we will play our matches in Pakistan,” Khan said. “Pakistan is safe and all security reports have suggested that security risks are manageable in the country.”

He added that playing in the UAE is not an option for Pakistan anymore mainly because of expenses. “It costs us a lot of money hosting [matches] there,” Khan added.

The former first-class cricketer added: “Security is fine in Pakistan. This is now our home venue. Bilateral series against Sri Lanka is important, and let me tell you that we are not paying them any extra money. They’re coming here for 13 days.

“Things are going in [the] right direction for us,” Khan said, adding the next goal for the PCB was to host two Test matches against Sri Lanka in December.

Khan added that the visiting Sri Lankan team should not be underestimated because of the absence of some of their top cricketers. He hoped top quality cricket between the two teams in three ODIs and three T20Is would be in Karachi and Lahore.

“Our focus was to get Sri Lanka here and which we have done successfully,” Khan said. “The players who are coming to Pakistan have a point to prove, we must not underestimate the players who are coming. It is going to be a highly competitive series,” Khan noted.

Responding to a question, Khan agreed that it was about improving the perception about the security situation. He also agreed that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) can play an important role in winning this battle of perception.

“Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo came last time to play PSL and they had a great time in Pakistan. It is very important for us that the [players] have a good experience as they share their feedback with other players,” he said.

“With Sri Lanka coming now, we are also in talks with top players for PSL 5 to play in Pakistan which will be a good thing for Pakistan cricket,” Khan said, adding that the board was also in discussions with players association about having cricket in Pakistan.