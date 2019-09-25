Pakistan given ‘compelling’ proof in Farooq case: Lawyer

LONDON: Pakistan’s lawyer in Britain in the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) related investigations has said that Britain has handed over “compelling evidence” to Pakistan in Dr Imran Farooq murder case and those involved in the act of murder and conspiracy will not be able to get away from justice — nine years after the murder of former MQM leader in Edgware.

In an interview with Geo News/The News here after coming back from Pakistan where Toby Cadman handed over the UK Central Authority’s letter to Pakistani authorities confirming that Britain has agreed to handover evidence to Pakistan in the murder case inquiry, the lawyer said that “on assessment of the evidence we believe that there is sufficient evidence to prove the charges. The evidence consists of number of pieces of material. It contains death certificate to prove killing, post-mortem report which explains nature of the death, items used in carrying out the execution, CCTV of the three accused, movement of the accused, a number of forensic expert statements that deal with the analysis of the knife used, the clothing, fingerprints, the accused handling the item and a number of different items. There is a lot more in the file”.

Suspects Mohsin Ali Syed, Moazzam Ali Khan and Khalid Shamim are in the police custody in relation to Dr Imran Farooq murder case.Toby Cadman maintained that there is a strong possibility that the evidence could lead to several big names in the MQM Pakistan and London.

“There could (be) a number of consequences for a lot of people. Pakistan could ask the UK through further mutual legal assistance for the conspirators and abettors in the murder of Dr Imran Farooq. Many people could be implicated as a result of what will unfold in coming days. There’s a possibility that more people could be implicated after confessional statements are made.”

The News revealed last week that the British government has agreed to cooperate with Pakistan under the mutual legal assistance formula in Dr Imran Farooq case and the UK Central Authority (UKCA) has confirmed its assistance to Pakistan in writing.

The UKCA has agreed to cooperate under the mutual legal assistance, by which all evidence obtained during the murder inquiry will be shared and used to convict those involved.Toby Cadman will be back in Islamabad in two weeks to appear before the anti-terrorism court where the trial of Imran Khan will formally commence.

About hate speech inquiry against MQM founder Altaf Hussain, Toby Cadman said that the Metropolitan Police are investigating the case independently. MQM founder Altaf Hussain told this correspondent recently during appearance at the police station that incitement inquiry against him was baseless and “politically motivated”.