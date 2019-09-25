SL squad reach Karachi for series

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Sri Lanka’s national cricket squad arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday for a historic bilateral series on Pakistan soil, expressing confidence in security promises by the hosts.The squad arrived in Karachi and were whisked to their hotel under heavy security. T20 squad captain Dasun Shanaka said: “I am satisfied with the security arranged for us and I am happy to lead my team to Pakistan.”
