Wed Sep 25, 2019
Newsdesk
September 25, 2019

SL squad reach Karachi for series

KARACHI: Sri Lanka’s national cricket squad arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday for a historic bilateral series on Pakistan soil, expressing confidence in security promises by the hosts.The squad arrived in Karachi and were whisked to their hotel under heavy security. T20 squad captain Dasun Shanaka said: “I am satisfied with the security arranged for us and I am happy to lead my team to Pakistan.”

